Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $58.48 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.71. 32,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,065. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

