Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,509 shares of company stock worth $10,903,216. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $307.42 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.93 and its 200-day moving average is $288.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

