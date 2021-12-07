Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 38.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMDA stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.93. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

