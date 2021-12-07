Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman Acquires 5,000 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

