G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) vs. Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Critical Analysis

G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for G Medical Innovations and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Penumbra 0 0 6 0 3.00

Penumbra has a consensus target price of $334.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.14%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penumbra $560.41 million 16.60 -$15.70 million $0.91 273.62

G Medical Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penumbra.

Profitability

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A Penumbra 4.72% 5.77% 4.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Penumbra beats G Medical Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

