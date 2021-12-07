G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIII stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

