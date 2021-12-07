FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acerinox in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

