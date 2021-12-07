Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 165.06% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE FURY traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,265. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$2.37.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile
