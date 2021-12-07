Fundamenta Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $595.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $320,762.71 and approximately $595.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00057796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.08 or 0.08490879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,420.13 or 0.99907125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00077342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,288,296 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,038 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

