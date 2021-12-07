Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Acquired by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 4.64% of Fuel Tech worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTEK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

