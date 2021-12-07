Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.15. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 10,121 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of -144.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.