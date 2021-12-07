Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $34.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,963,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $88.88. 4,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,201. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

