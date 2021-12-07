Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,741,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,385,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

