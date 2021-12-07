Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of FRG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.31. 218,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

