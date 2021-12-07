Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Fox Factory comprises approximately 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $217,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $6.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.15. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.74. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

