Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 8,306 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $361.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

