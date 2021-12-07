Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s Largest Position

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 10.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $204,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $21.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

