Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $62.05. 1,139,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.