Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.30. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 182,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

