Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,737 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

