Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average of $169.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

