Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,863.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,857.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,704.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.