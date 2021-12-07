Foresight Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

T opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

