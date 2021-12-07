Foresight Solar Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FSFL traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 100.40 ($1.33). 1,037,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,918. Foresight Solar Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 93.50 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.70. The firm has a market cap of £612.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 152.21, a current ratio of 152.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

