Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,529 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $42,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 54,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of FMX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,126. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

