Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.50 million-$601.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.23 million.Five9 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.370 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.16. 33,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,711. Five9 has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,140 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

