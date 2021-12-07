Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FPH opened at $5.93 on Friday. Five Point has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $885.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Five Point by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Five Point in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Point by 23.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.