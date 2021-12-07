Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of FPH opened at $5.93 on Friday. Five Point has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $885.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.
