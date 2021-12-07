FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FE stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,651. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

