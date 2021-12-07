First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.66% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.30.

