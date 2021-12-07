First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Solar is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. It has plans to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Such investment plans will enable it to fulfill its expanded manufacturing capacity targets, which should bolster its long-term growth. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. The company's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $99.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

