First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given a C$13.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 target price on First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.71.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$14.05 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.14 and a 12-month high of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,795,480.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $3,059,892.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.