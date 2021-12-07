First American Trust FSB Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after buying an additional 188,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10.

