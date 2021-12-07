First American Trust FSB Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.