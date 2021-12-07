First American Trust FSB Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

