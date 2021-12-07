First American Trust FSB Buys 26,823 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 105,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

