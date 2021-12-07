Financial Survey: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) vs. TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and TranSwitch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.93 $1.50 billion $8.97 16.99 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -4.73, meaning that its stock price is 573% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skyworks Solutions and TranSwitch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $212.28, suggesting a potential upside of 39.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats TranSwitch on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures. The firm also offer HDMI & DisplayPort and also feature its proprietary HDP and AnyCable technologies. It serves global telecom equipment providers, semiconductor, and consumer product companies. TranSwitch was founded by Michael C. McCoy, Santanu Das, and Steward S. Flaschen on April 26, 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

