Financial Survey: Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) vs. Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endeavor Group and Premier Exhibitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 6.58 -$654.93 million N/A N/A Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Premier Exhibitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and Premier Exhibitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82% Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endeavor Group and Premier Exhibitions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 5 7 0 2.58 Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus price target of 34.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Premier Exhibitions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Premier Exhibitions

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. together with its subsidiaries is in the business of presenting to the public museum-quality touring exhibitions around the world. As of February 28, 2013, the Company is configured to present three different types of exhibitions, including Stationary, Touring and Total. The Company owns approximately 5,500 Titanic artifacts recovered from the wreck site 2.5 miles below the ocean’s surface. The Company is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Ship, wreck site and all her passengers and crew through educational, historical, scientific and conservation based programs and Exhibitions. As of February 28, 2013 the Company had the ability to present nine concurrent Titanic exhibitions.

