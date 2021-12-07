Financial Survey: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) vs. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beam Global and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.89%. EMCORE has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 96.22%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Beam Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 33.97 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -27.73 EMCORE $158.44 million 1.56 -$7.00 million $0.69 9.72

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMCORE. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00% EMCORE 16.18% 18.27% 12.60%

Summary

EMCORE beats Beam Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

