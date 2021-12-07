Financial Review: Kubient (KBNT) & The Competition

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kubient to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kubient and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million -$7.89 million -4.04 Kubient Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -6.58

Kubient’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10% Kubient Competitors -414.75% -35.99% -7.78%

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient’s rivals have a beta of -11.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,285% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kubient and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient Competitors 358 1940 2890 54 2.50

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.58%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 28.68%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kubient beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

