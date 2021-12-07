Financial Comparison: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) vs. ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 15.77% 9.44% 8.17% ICU Medical 8.44% 8.72% 7.50%

This table compares IRadimed and ICU Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 17.37 $1.37 million $0.48 93.00 ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.75 $86.87 million $5.04 44.48

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than IRadimed. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IRadimed has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IRadimed and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

IRadimed presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.91%. ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $283.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.25%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than IRadimed.

Summary

IRadimed beats ICU Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

