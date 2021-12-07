Financial Comparison: Air Canada (ACDVF) versus Its Competitors

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Air Canada to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Air Canada has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada’s rivals have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Air Canada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -94.82% -508.68% -14.75% Air Canada Competitors -11.82% -77.58% -3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Air Canada and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 5 8 0 2.62 Air Canada Competitors 645 2123 3076 192 2.47

Air Canada currently has a consensus price target of $28.90, suggesting a potential upside of 71.18%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Canada and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion -$3.47 billion -1.66 Air Canada Competitors $5.73 billion -$2.67 billion -38.25

Air Canada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada. Air Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Air Canada rivals beat Air Canada on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

