Financial Analysis: Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Natcore Technology and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 0 5 0 3.00

nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $44.40, suggesting a potential upside of 80.27%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and nLIGHT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT $222.79 million 4.86 -$20.93 million ($0.62) -39.73

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT.

Risk & Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -2.98, meaning that its share price is 398% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT -9.48% -7.97% -6.36%

Summary

nLIGHT beats Natcore Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

