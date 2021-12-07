Financial Analysis: Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) vs. FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and Korea Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $10.79 billion 1.98 $1.08 billion $2.03 19.34 Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.24 $1.59 billion $0.74 12.42

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 9.97% 17.84% 2.98% Korea Electric Power 1.85% 1.60% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FirstEnergy and Korea Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 3 3 0 2.50 Korea Electric Power 1 2 2 0 2.20

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus target price of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. FirstEnergy pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Korea Electric Power pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstEnergy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Korea Electric Power has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Korea Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Korea Electric Power on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities and the regulatory assets. The Corporate segment reflects corporate support not charged to FE’s subsidiaries, interest expense on FE’s holding company debt and other businesses that do not constitute an operating segment. FirstEnergy was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

