Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $775,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $255.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average is $248.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $205.38 and a one year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

