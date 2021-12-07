Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $2.35 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 74,429 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.56 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

