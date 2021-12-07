Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.