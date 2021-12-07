Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 712,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,481,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,314,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 51,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.