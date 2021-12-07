Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 9,392 Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDLO. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $51.47.

