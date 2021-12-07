Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 7,954 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

