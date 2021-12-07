Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

VOOV opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.57 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49.

